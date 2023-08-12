Stop adding cream to an omelette to avoid spoiling the dish: tips from housewives

Omelettes are a common dish that is eaten not only for breakfast. However, not everyone is able to make a flavourful and fluffy dish from eggs.

The main problem can be the use of unnecessary ingredients. Experienced housewives have their own tips on what not to add to an omelet.

In particular, they advise against milk and cream. According to the housewives, dairy products spoil the texture of the omelet and prevent the dish from rising.

Read also: A light dinner option: a recipe for baked aubergines with bulgur

Adding milk or cream also creates a milky taste. This spoils the impression of the taste of the original omelet.

Video of the day

Also, chefs do not recommend adding butter when frying. This is because at high temperatures it starts to burn, which can also spoil the taste of the dish.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for baked tomatoes with cheese.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!