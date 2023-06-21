A great idea for a snack: a recipe for pancakes with cheese, garlic and herbs

A great variant of salty pancakes, suitable for both main course and snack.

The ingredients:

For the dough

- Chicken eggs - 2 pcs

- Salt - 1/4 tsp

- Sugar - 1 tsp

- Milk - 400 ml

- Oil - 1 tbsp

- Wheat flour - 160 g

- Baking soda - 1/2 tsp

For the filling:

- Cottage cheese - 200 g

- Greens - to taste

- Garlic - to taste

- Salt - to taste

Method of preparation:

1.Beat the egg with sugar and salt into a light foam. Add half the milk and sifted flour. Mix well. Add the baking soda and mix again. Pour in the rest of the milk and oil and mix until smooth. Leave to stand for 10 minutes.

2. Grease a frying pan with oil and put it on the fire. Pour the batter so that it spreads evenly and fry on both sides.

3. Filling: Wash and dry the greens and chop them finely. Mix them with cottage cheese and add garlic. Season with salt and mix.

4. Put the filling on each pancake and roll it up.

