Government bans debt collection for utilities: who is affected

The government has approved a resolution drafted by the Ministry of Reintegration that prohibits the collection of debts for housing and communal services from citizens accrued after February 24, 2022. This refers to people who were forced to leave their homes and evacuated to safer regions.

The resolution addresses the issue of uninterrupted provision of housing and communal services in state-owned, municipal, and private property used to accommodate internally displaced persons. The ban applies to the territories where military operations are underway or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, according to the List of the Ministry of Reintegration.

However, according to the resolution developed by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, consumers must provide documents confirming their absence from the house if they left it due to conflict-related circumstances.

Such documents may include a certificate of an internally displaced person, temporary asylum in a foreign country, or documents related to medical treatment, education, or military service.

It should be noted that the ban applies to the territories where hostilities are ongoing or where a temporary occupation has been established. The resolution helps citizens who became victims of the conflict and were forced to evacuate and ensures the uninterrupted provision of housing and communal services in the places of their temporary stay.

