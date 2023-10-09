The 10-second rule: How to wake up quickly in the morning if the apartment is cold

Getting out of a warm bed during the cold season can be a real challenge, especially when the heating hasn't yet kicked in.

Read also: Engineer names the ideal temperature for home heating

However, there are simple tips to help you wake up and get out of bed faster, even if it's winter outside. One of these tips is the "10 seconds" trick, writes the Mirror.

To get started, follow a few rules for sleeping and waking up in the cold season:

Warm pajamas: If you find it difficult to fall asleep in cold weather and get up early in the morning, put on more clothes before going to bed. If you feel cold, it can even cause you to wake up in the middle of the night. If you are uncomfortable sleeping in insulated pajamas, keep warm clothes and socks nearby that you can put on when you get up. Take a hot shower: One way to warm up after you've managed to get out from under the covers is to take a hot shower. Hot showers are considered a good method for regulating body temperature, stimulating circulation, and warming the body. Adjust the heating: Try setting your heating so that the radiators are already running before your alarm goes off. This will preheat the bedroom, and you won't have to get up in a cold room. Don't forget to keep the door closed to keep the heat from escaping the room.

The "10 seconds" trick is a simple and effective way to get out of bed in the morning. Its essence lies in the fact that you should get out of bed within 10 seconds after the alarm goes off. Do not give yourself the opportunity to think about how cold and cozy you are under the covers. Just quickly get out of bed, put on something warm, such as a robe, and leave the bedroom. This will help you avoid the temptation to stay in bed again and allow you to wake up faster in the morning.

Earlier, we wrote about how to reduce energy costs without sacrificing comfort.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!