Correct use of the microwave: what dishes can not be put

A microwave oven is an indispensable tool for housewives, but it is important to remember the safety rules when using it. Not everyone knows what utensils and materials are not allowed to be used in a microwave oven, and violation of these rules can lead to unpleasant consequences.

Experts have given advice and told you what dishes should never be used in a microwave oven.

Foil

One of the main prohibitions is heating food in containers made of aluminum foil. Foil is a thin metal, and it should not be heated in the microwave. After all, metal can cause sparks and breakdowns of equipment, and even a fire.

Instead of aluminum foil, you can use foil paper, which is a safer option for heating food.

Video of the day

Read also: How to properly place a plate in the microwave to ensure that food is heated evenly

Metal cookware

Using metal and tin containers to heat food in the microwave is also strictly prohibited. Metal can cause a charge similar to lightning and lead to static discharge, which can result in an explosion. Therefore, it is not recommended to heat a spoon or other metal objects in the microwave.

Gold

Plates with gold borders or patterns are also not recommended for use in the microwave. Gold decorative elements contain tiny metal particles that can heat up and cause sparks, which can lead to heat and even fire in the dish.

As a reminder, we have already written how to quickly and easily clean a microwave oven with lemon juice.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!