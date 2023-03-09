Will allow dreams to come true: 'magic phrases' for all zodiac signs revealed

Many people dream of achieving great success in life, but sometimes they lack motivation and perseverance: the slightest difficulty can become an insurmountable obstacle. However, it is possible to cope with your emotions, the main thing is to find the "magic words" that you need.

According to astrologers, each zodiac has a phrase that can be the same impetus for change. Read what you need!

Mantras are said not only to help focus, but also make your dreams come true. They should be repeated throughout the day or at certain times when "support" is most needed.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"I am full of health, live in joy and know that luck is with me."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

"I breathe in positive energy and exhale fear, leaving all failures behind."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"I blossom every day, moving towards my goals: I am right, and my dreams will come true."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

"I am happy that I have wonderful people around me, but there are still many challenges ahead: my strength is in my faith."

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

"I recognize my past, but I do my best to make the present better. There is only joy ahead."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

"I live for myself, not for others, and I know where I need to go to find happiness."

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

"The most important thing is that you can't put it off until tomorrow. You need to do everything now."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

"My strength is in my spirit, no one will stop me on the way to victory."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

"I am not afraid of tomorrow. Every day will be a new adventure that will give me strength."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

"I live life to the fullest and am not afraid of challenges, I can handle anything."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

"This will be my best time. I will not give in to bad thoughts, and I will win."

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

"I am an oasis of calm and I will not allow anyone to disturb me, breaking my happiness."

