The video of Kurt's unit 'sowing Russian fertilisers' near Bakhmut has emerged

In Ukraine, fierce fighting has been going on for a long time in Bakhmut, a city that mercenaries from the Wagner private military company (PMC) want to capture. In particular, the commander of the Land Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, said that Wagner's assault units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through the defences of our troops and advance to the central areas of the city.

The commander stressed that Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attempts to capture Bakhmut. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been posting videos of the battle for Bakhmut on social media from time to time, showing how they are thinning out the enemy's manpower.

In particular, the soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the First Winter Campaign showed how much damage they inflict on the enemy with drones. They posted a video of their work on Facebook.

Video of the day

"With the coming of spring, the sowing season begins for our soldiers as well. Kurt's unit is "sowing" Russian fertilisers in the Bakhmut direction," our defenders commented on the footage.

We bring to your attention footage of the Ukrainian defenders' battle, during which an enemy tank and its crew were eliminated.

