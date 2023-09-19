Boosts immunity and lowers blood cholesterol: doctors named 8 reasons to eat blueberries

The benefits of blueberries are undeniable. This berry contains a variety of vitamins, such as A, E, C, K, PP, P, and B groups. It also contains a large amount of minerals, including magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, sodium, iron, and potassium. Blueberries are rich in fiber, flavonoids, antioxidants and amino acids.

Blueberries have many beneficial properties for the body:

Improves metabolism.

Boosts immunity.

Strengthens capillaries.

Helps in the prevention of atherosclerosis and hypertension, which makes it an excellent heart support agent.

Reduces bad cholesterol in the blood and sugar levels.

Improves concentration.

It has anti-inflammatory and antipyretic properties.

Blueberries are also an effective remedy against free radicals in the body due to the content of anthocyanins, which are higher in blueberries than in many other plants. These anthocyanins inhibit the development of cancerous tumors and slow down the aging process.

Blueberries are good for eyesight, protecting the eyes from glaucoma and cataracts, and relieving pain during the menstrual cycle. It is also suitable for people suffering from diabetes mellitus, helping to enhance the effect of medications to control blood sugar levels.

In children, blueberries boost immunity, improve the ability to regenerate, provide energy, help normalize digestion, and strengthen the muscular and skeletal systems.

It is important to remember that blueberries should be consumed with caution, as large amounts of this berry can lead to an oversaturation of antioxidants and other health risks, such as increased blood clotting. People with certain medical conditions should consult a doctor before including blueberries in their diet.

The recommended daily serving of blueberries is one to two glasses and can be consumed fresh or in a variety of foods and drinks.

