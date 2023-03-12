'Another terrorist attack, the use of new weapons': an astrologer tells what awaits Ukraine in March

In March 2023, Russia may organise new terrorist attacks in Ukraine as the enemy prepares for more active operations at the front. It is likely that the occupiers will use new weapons.

This was stated by tarologist Rubina Tsybulska. "Accumulation of resources, training of people, preparation of forces. But there will also be unexpected actions by the enemy, by the devil, new tactics of his terrorist actions. Another terrorist attack, the use of new weapons," she warned of the threat.

According to the tarologist, Russia may strike at residential buildings in the centre of Ukraine, which will again harm civilians. The threat will hang over the southern regions until the end of the month, but in April, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are likely to make progress and liberate the territories seized by the enemy in the region.

Video of the day

The occupiers will also try to strike at facilities in the west of the country they failed to destroy during previous attacks. However, the Kremlin's plans were not destined to come to reality - Ukrainian air defence will work. The enemy will try to take revenge for the new failures by mining the facilities.

In March, the situation in the east will be consistently difficult, with the occupiers destroying everything in their path. The north of Ukraine will also suffer from enemy strikes.

As UAportal previously reported, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

Meanwhile, astrologer Dmitriy Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only make a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will kill almost all Russian mobilised soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, and the Kremlin's further aggression can only be avoided if the occupiers are completely defeated. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He stressed that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.