Chefs explain how and why to sift flour

Many recipes call for sifting flour. Don't neglect this requirement, as it helps to make light and fluffy pastries.

Sifting flour has its own peculiarities. The chefs explained when to sift flour and how to do it correctly.

First of all, sifting saturates the flour with air, which contributes to the delicate texture of the dough. It also helps to distribute dry ingredients more evenly.

Flour does not need to be sifted for tempura dough. You should also not sift it when making buttercream in a mixer.

The most common equipment for removing lumps from dry ingredients is a flour sifter or a fine sieve. You can also use a large whisk to break up lumps in the dough.

