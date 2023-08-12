You only need one product: how to clean the sink quickly

It's common knowledge that it's important to keep all areas of the home clean and hygienic, especially sensitive areas such as the kitchen and bathroom. However, did you know that you can also use baking soda to clean your sink effectively and safely?

Baking soda has long been known as a versatile product with many uses, and cleaning is one of them. This natural remedy has numerous advantages that make it ideal for ensuring a sparkling clean sink. UAportal will tell you about them.

Benefits of using baking soda to clean the sink:

Abrasive properties: baking soda will perfectly cope with dirt, grease and limescale due to its abrasiveness.

Odour neutralisation: baking soda helps to get rid of unpleasant odours from the sink or drain.

Disinfection: baking soda has a disinfectant effect, killing bacteria and fungi.

Safety: baking soda does not contain chemicals that can damage the sink or cause an allergic reaction in you.

If you want to use baking soda to clean your sink, here are the step-by-step instructions:

Preparing the ingredients: you will need baking soda (1-2 tablespoons), water (1-2 cups), vinegar (optional), a sponge or cloth, a dry cloth or paper towels.

Preparation of the paste : mix the baking soda with water to create a paste.

Application: spread the paste on the sink and leave it for 10-15 minutes. To enhance the effect, add vinegar to the paste. Be careful to avoid contact with metal or rubber parts.

spread the paste on the sink and leave it for 10-15 minutes. To enhance the effect, add vinegar to the paste. Be careful to avoid contact with metal or rubber parts. Cleaning: wipe the sink with a sponge or cloth to remove dirt and grease.

Rinsing: rinse the sink with warm water and wipe dry.

Your sink will be perfectly clean and fresh. Repeat the procedure once a week or as needed and your home will always smell clean and tidy. Using baking soda for cleaning is not only effective but also environmentally friendly.

