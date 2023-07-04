Put it in the kitchen and forget about insects: How to make an effective homemade fly trap

You can get rid of unpleasant flies with a simple trap that you can make yourself. This method is effective and does not require significant costs. Instead of buying traps and chemicals, use the following steps to create your own fly trap from readily available materials that you may already have in your kitchen.

Here's what you'll need:

A jar;

Apple cider vinegar;

Dishwashing detergent;

A sheet of paper.

Basic steps:

Heat a glass of apple cider vinegar in a saucepan (you need enough vinegar to submerge the fly). Then pour it into a glass jar; Add 1 or 2 drops of dish detergent to the vinegar to reduce the surface tension of the liquid. This step is important because it prevents the flies from simply landing on the surface of the vinegar and flying away; Roll a piece of paper into a funnel and insert it into the jar, leaving a small hole for the flies to enter.

