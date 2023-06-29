A spectacular video of a JDAM/GLSDB bomb attack on the command post of the 238th Russian Special Forces located in Verkhniotoretske, Donetsk region, has been posted online.

The video was published on the official Telegram channel of Censor.Net editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov. In the video, you can see how the planning bombs turn the occupiers' base into a pile of garbage.

"It is unlikely that anyone could have survived a bombing like that," the post was commented on the network.

Precision-guided munitions are modified aircraft bombs equipped with special wings, guidance systems and, in some cases, separate engines.

The main advantage of these bombs is their ability to strike targets from a long distance, even up to dozens of kilometers, avoiding the range of short- and medium-range air defense systems.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian aviation does not have its own production of planning bombs. However, our allies have come to the rescue.

On December 21, 2022, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the supply of "precision-guided aircraft munitions." The media reported that these are JDAM kits that turn conventional unguided bomb into guided munitions suitable for use in all weather conditions. According to Bloomberg, the United States was supposed to supply a special version of the JDAM-ER with an extended range.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive another type of glide munition called GLSDB. The United States announced the order of this munition for Ukraine on February 3, 2023. The GLSDB is a hybrid of a planning missele with an engine, and is launched from ground launchers.

Earlier, Sergeant Valeriy Markus from the 47th Brigade reported how Ukrainian defenders used a drone to track down Russian militants hiding in a dugout and neutralized them with an accurate drop.

