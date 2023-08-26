Step-by-step instructions on how to style your hair with a hairdryer

Every woman dreams of luxurious, shiny hair and perfect styling. That's why we're going to tell you about a few simple steps that will help you achieve this goal and maintain the health of your hair.

Step one: prepare your hair

After washing, comb your hair thoroughly with a wide-toothed comb. Choose a styling product suitable for your hair type: a volumising foam or a straightening cream. Use a hairdryer to remove excess moisture, first at full power and then at lower power. Lift the strands at the roots using your fingers.

Step two: part your hair

Part your hair into three sections: top, middle and bottom. Twist each part into a bun and secure it with clips so that it doesn't get in the way during styling.

Step three: add volume

When drying, use a round brush with natural and synthetic bristles for added shine. Use a round brush and a hairdryer together, moving from root to tip. This way, you add volume and shine to your hair.

Step four: straight or curly hair

For straight hair, use a heat-resistant spray before blow-drying. Do not apply the product on the roots, but a little lower than the roots. Add shine with a small amount of serum and secure the hairstyle with a hairspray.

For curly hair, run the curling iron from the ends to the roots, holding for 10 seconds for each strand. For a natural effect, twist the curls in different directions. When finished, separate the strands with your fingers and fix them with varnish.

