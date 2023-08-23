Plant dahlias now to flood the garden with bright colours in autumn

There are only a few days left until September, but gardeners still have time to plant some flowers so that the area blooms in autumn. In particular, you can plant dahlias.

Dahlias are ideal for decorating borders in summer and autumn, as they come in a huge range of colours, sizes and shapes. The plants can bloom in late summer and throughout autumn, according to Express.co.uk.

Dahlias bloom best when planted in a warm, sunny spot on fertile soil with good drainage. The plants prefer a constant supply of water rather than watering every few days.

These tall, heavy plants do not withstand strong winds well, so be sure to plant them in a sheltered location and tie taller dahlias with large flowers to a cane for extra support.

The top of the tuber, where the roots appear, should be on the soil surface. Provide plenty of water after planting and spread a thick layer of mulch on the soil to help retain moisture.

Dahlias do not like cold weather and will not survive frost. When the weather starts to cool down in late autumn, dig up the tubers and store them indoors over the winter.

Stored tubers are best planted in pots and containers in spring and stored indoors. Then they can be transplanted from the containers directly into the garden at the end of May or after the last frost.

