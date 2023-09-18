Try instead of charlotte: How to make an easy apple pie with custard

The real secret of this delicious pie is its delicate filling, which gives the apples a unique flavor and texture. This recipe is simple and delicious, and we will share it with you.

This apple pie will look and taste like it was made in the best pastry shop, it all depends on your imagination when serving, writes Inshe.tv.

Ingredients:

3 eggs (approximately 130 g)

75 g of sugar

90 g of milk

35 g of butter

80 g of flour

700 g of peeled apples

5 g of baking powder

A pinch of salt

10 g of vanilla sugar

Preparing:

First, thinly slice the peeled apples. To prevent them from turning yellow, sprinkle the lemon juice over the sliced apples and mix them well. In a deep bowl, crack the eggs and add the sugar, vanilla sugar, and a pinch of salt. Beat this mixture until it becomes fluffy. Add the melted butter and milk to the egg mixture and mix well until you get a smooth consistency. Gradually add the flour mixed with the baking powder and mix thoroughly until a homogeneous liquid dough is obtained. Add the chopped apples to the dough and mix gently to distribute them evenly. Put the resulting mass into a parchment-covered mold. Sprinkle the cake with almond petals on top if desired. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and bake the cake for about 50-60 minutes. After baking, leave the cake in the mold for a while to cool and stabilize. Sprinkle the cake with powdered sugar before serving.

