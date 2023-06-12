He got into an accident: Scientists come up with new cause of death for Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Egyptologist Sofia Aziz has put forward a new theory about the cause of death of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, which differs from previous hypotheses. According to her research, Aziz believes that the pharaoh died as a result of a chariot accident after drinking wine.

According to a publication in the journal ScienceFocus, as a result of a fall from his chariot, the pharaoh suffered an open wound that became a source of infection. This led to Tutankhamun's sudden death. Thus, the new theory extends the previously accepted hypothesis and explains the possible origin of the fatal wound.

More than 10 years ago, researchers concluded that the pharaoh died because of a wound infection. However, it is known that Tutankhamun had problems with movement due to damage to his foot, which made it difficult to walk. For this reason, the question arises whether he could have ridden in a chariot. Aziz believes that the pharaoh could still move normally.

According to the Egyptologist, items necessary for his life after death were placed in his tomb with Tutankhamun. This included a large supply of wine and several chariots.

Earlier, scientists from Brazil, Australia, and Italy managed to reconstruct the face of Pharaoh Tutankhamun using a digital model of a mummified skull. The scientists recreated his facial features.

