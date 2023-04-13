Many pet owners believe that their pets understand everything that is said to them. And researchers at Sophia University in Tokyo have found evidence that cats can actually understand human language.

Read also: What nicknames should not be given to cats so that they are not offended

Researchers studied the behavior of 78 cats from different Japanese families and cafes and found that cats can distinguish their nicknames from other words, even if they are pronounced with an accent. They are able to associate words with individual objects, which indicates a high level of language comprehension.

However, scientists also note that these skills depend on the individual characteristics of each cat and its level of intelligence. Even among cats, there may be differences in the ability to understand human speech.

Video of the day

Domestic cats are also excellent at reading their owners' moods and behaving accordingly. They may be cautious in their communication or try to flatter. It may seem that the cat understands perfectly what is being said.

Read also: Why cats react to the sound "ps-ps": the answer of scientists

In addition, cats also realize that young children do not always understand the consequences of their actions. Therefore, they may avoid contact with children because they are afraid that they may harm them.

Cats are also well aware of the prohibitions set by their owners. They can follow these prohibitions, but only in the presence of their owner. But, like other animals, they have no concept of right and wrong. That's why they will only follow the prohibitions in the presence of their master.

As a reminder, cat owners often notice their pets pawing at a blanket or even giving people a "massage." This behavior is natural for animals, but not every cat exhibits it. Scientists have studied this behavior of cats and explained why they like to knead with their paws

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!