All you need is baking soda: how to get rid of mold quickly

During the cold season, mold can be an unpleasant problem for many households. However, few people know how to effectively get rid of mold at home.

UAportal will tell you how to do it with the help of folk methods. In particular, a simple and versatile remedy - baking soda - can help. This product is always available to any housewife and can be a great helper in the fight against mold.

Read also: Mold around windows and on the ceiling will disappear instantly thanks to a penny remedy you can make yourself

Many people know that baking soda is an easy way to clean dirty dishes and other surfaces. However, few people understand how baking soda can get rid of mold, even when it is in hard-to-reach places.

Video of the day

One of the main causes of mold is excessive indoor humidity, especially on windows in the form of condensation. It is this environment that becomes an ideal condition for mold to grow and multiply.

Baking soda is known for its ability to absorb moisture, and therefore it is a natural and effective method to help get rid of black spots on the walls. To use baking soda to fight mold, you just need to place containers of it around the living space where mold problems usually occur. The baking soda will collect moisture and prevent the appearance of fungal stains.

It is worth reminding you that the oven is perhaps one of the most difficult household appliances to clean. Traces of dirt, grease, and food residue accumulate after each cooking session and clog its walls. Fortunately, there's an easy way to remove them effortlessly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!