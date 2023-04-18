Snoring is a serious problem that can negatively affect health, sleep quality, and relationships. According to a survey conducted by sleep gadget company Mute, 53% of those who snore or live with someone who snores are so tired of the problem that they are willing to do anything to get rid of it.

More than a quarter (42%) are even considering surgery to stop snoring. 38% of respondents started sleeping in different rooms with their partner due to snoring, 28% take sleeping pills, and 15% had to end the relationship because of this problem.

"Snoring can cause sleep disturbances, and people are willing to try almost anything to stop it," "Whether you're the person who snores or you're the one who has to listen to your partner snore, it can have a negative impact on your sleep, relationships, and life in general," says sleep expert Michael Johnson.

Olivia Arezzolo, a colleague of Johnson's, offers a simple way to solve the problem - the use of a special nasal dilator, which can be purchased at pharmacies and marketplaces. This gadget makes breathing easier during sleep, which can reduce snoring.

To avoid snoring, the Arezzolo specialist recommends some steps. In particular, it is worth reducing the use of alcohol, as it can relax the muscles of the upper respiratory tract and increase the likelihood of snoring. It is also important to sleep on your side, as sleeping on your back can also contribute to snoring. Monitoring weight and air quality in the bedroom can also be helpful. A well-ventilated and clean room can reduce the risk of dust and other contaminants entering the respiratory tract, which can help reduce snoring.

