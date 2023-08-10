It takes one plant: how to get rid of flies in the house

Flies are always an inconvenience in the home, especially in summer, when they can disturb the peace and cause discomfort. However, French farmers have discovered an indescribably simple and natural method that helps keep flies away from living quarters.

UAportal will tell you how to get rid of flies with lavender. It is known for its pleasant aroma and is used in many industries, but few people know about its ability to repel insects.

Read also: The three best homemade fruit fly traps to get rid of them once and for all

Farmers in France have implemented this method by planting lavender bushes in front of the windows of their homes. This plant not only adds beauty, but is also extremely effective at repelling flies from the premises.

Video of the day

To provide additional protection against flies in the house, the French use another method: they hang bunches of dried lavender in the rooms. This is an old folk method that has proven to be quite effective. Dried lavender also repels moths, which can harm your things in the closets.

If the option of lavender bushes or hanging a dried plant doesn't work for you, there is another way that will also be just as effective. Flies don't like the smell of lavender oil, so you can spray it indoors or soak small decorative pads placed in places where insects most often appear.

Let us remind you how to lure flies into homemade traps without using store-bought chemical repellent sprays.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!