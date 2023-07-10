One natural ingredient will help: how to get rid of unpleasant odour in shoes

Baking soda is considered to be a versatile product that comes to the rescue in various situations. Its uses are so diverse that we don't even know it.

Thanks to its deodorising properties, baking soda is also a great help in case of odour problems. This was reported by Sante Plus.

How to use baking soda to remove bad odour from shoes?

Tired of constantly washing and airing your shoes to get rid of unpleasant odours? Now you can count on baking soda to help solve this annoying problem.

First of all, this product effectively fights the unpleasant odour of shoes, which usually occurs due to sweaty feet. Here's a new life hack: before putting on your shoes, just put a teaspoon of baking soda in your socks. You can go about your business without worrying about your feet smelling bad a few hours later.

Bicarbonate: where to use its deodorising properties?

Baking soda is an excellent home cleaning product. And, from the point of view of deodorisation, its application is very wide and varied.

Here are some of them:

1. Baking soda fights all unpleasant odours, not just from shoes. It can be used to deodorise underarms, freshen up the fridge, and clean toilets and sewer pipes.

2. Baking soda is also useful for cleaning items with a strong odour. In particular, you can add it to the water in which you soak synthetic fibre clothes. If this cloth retains the smell of sweat, the white powder will quickly remove it.

3. Baking soda will help to remove the smell of cold tobacco in ashtrays: just pour a teaspoon into the ashtray and let it work quietly. In a few minutes, the unpleasant smell will disappear. Alternatively, you can pour some powder into various small containers and scatter them around the house to eliminate odours that bother you. Especially in the bathroom or kitchen.

4. You can make your own bathroom disinfectant. Simply mix a cup of baking soda, white vinegar, ammonia, and half a cup of diluted laundry detergent in a bucket of hot water. Apply this mixture to the tiles and the various items you want to disinfect. Rub thoroughly before rinsing. The space will shine with cleanliness.

Remember that using the optimum wash temperature is a key aspect of caring for your clothes in the washing machine. While most fabrics can tolerate wash cycles at 30 or 40 degrees Celsius, some materials may require more delicate conditions.

