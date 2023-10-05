Lemon will help: how to care for orchids in the fall to prepare them for winter

In the fall, most potted plants begin to enter dormancy. They should be prepared properly for the winter so that the plant can easily overwinter and begin to flower in the spring.

This also applies to orchids. When they enter a dormant state, the main thing is not to disturb them once again and feed them properly.

Gardeners advise watering orchids with lemon juice, which contains many vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for plants. In addition, lemon has bactericidal properties.

To saturate the plant with nutrients and strengthen its immune system, add a few drops of lemon juice to the water you use to water the orchids.

Orchid leaves are also treated with lemon juice to prevent them from being attacked by pests and diseases. Take a tablespoon of water at room temperature and add 3 drops of lemon juice. Use this solution to wipe the orchid leaves with a cotton ball.

Experts say that an orchid should be watered once a week. Pour warm water with a few drops of lemon juice into a saucer and place the plant in it. Leave on for 30 minutes before removing the pot and placing it in its usual place.

In the spring, you don't need any special fertilizer for the orchid to bloom. Lemon juice can replace fertilizing the plant.

Lemon strengthens the orchid's root system, prevents root rot, and stimulates flowering. To prepare the fertilizer, mix 100 milliliters of lemon juice and 3 liters of water. Water the flower with this solution once every six weeks.

"The mineral compounds in lemon take care of the plant, strengthen its root system, accelerate growth and prolong its life. They also improve its resistance to pests," the gardening experts added.

