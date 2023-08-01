They will help you wake up and cheer you up: 8 exercises to do in the morning

The benefits of morning exercises have been known since childhood, but not everyone is ready to sacrifice 10-15 minutes of sweet sleep for exercise. Nevertheless, exercising in the morning is one of the best ways to boost vitality and improve fitness.

Lady.tochka.net writes about it.

Morning exercises help the body wake up faster and become more active after sleep, cheer up and set you up for active work during the working day. The initial duration of exercises can be 15 minutes, and then over time, you can increase it to 25-30 minutes.

The choice of exercises depends on your physical fitness, the amount of free time you have and how you feel. It is recommended to avoid strenuous strength exercises in the morning, as the body is not yet fully awake and ready for intense exercise. The main goal is to wake up, cheer up, and warm up.

Video of the day

Regular morning exercises will quickly turn into a pleasant and easy routine that will give you vigour and energy for the whole day.

Read also: The 5 main life hacks for fast weight loss

We offer you simple exercises for morning exercises:

Hands on shoulders, legs apart. Raise your arms up, stretch - inhale, lower your arms to your shoulders - exhale. Clasp your hands in front of your chest. Without opening your fingers, straighten your arms to the left, twist them to the right, palms up. Repeat the exercise in the other direction. Arms to the sides, feet shoulder-width apart. Make circular movements with your hands. Heels together, toes apart, arms freely lowered. Bend to the right, the right hand slides down the thigh, put the left hand behind the head - exhale, return to the starting position - inhale. Repeat the exercise in the other direction. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands on the back of a chair. Make circular movements with your hips - first in one direction, then in the other. Stand up straight, hands on the back of the chair. Lift your legs alternately to the sides to the maximum height. Sitting on the mat, alternately raise and lower your straight legs. Lying on the mat, rise to a sitting position, helping yourself with your hands, then return to the starting position.

Repeat all exercises 10 times. Finish the warm-up by jogging on the spot, then move on to a calm walk. Take a cool shower.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to train safely in the heat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!