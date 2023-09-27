Does coffee with lemon help you lose weight: experts explain the popular trend in TikTok

Health "experts" from TikTok advise drinking coffee with lemon to lose weight, claiming that it will help you get rid of extra pounds.

Meanwhile, real experts revealed whether this drink will be a "miracle cure" for weight loss. Nutritionist Beth Czerwony told Health Clevelandclinic that ticktockers believe that coffee with half a lemon juice may be tasty for some, but it cannot help you become slimmer.

He also said that lemon juice added to coffee with milk, for example, will simply spoil the drink, as the acid will curdle the milk.

"Lemons don't have any special fat-burning properties. Squeezing fruit juice will not help you squeeze into smaller jeans. This mechanism of action simply does not exist," he said.

The nutritionist added that there is nothing in lemon juice that can burn fat.

He says it will be more useful to drink lemon juice diluted in a glass of water. This solution will help you feel fuller for longer.

"Water keeps you fuller, which helps reduce the hunger," Czerwony said.

He also warned that lemon juice can sometimes cause heartburn, especially if you have a history of acid reflux. This acid can also have a rough effect on tooth enamel over time.

