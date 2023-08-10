Get a promotion: What flowers to keep at work to attract success

Flowers in the home are often associated with comfort and beauty, but they can play a much bigger role, especially in the workplace. Houseplants not only decorate the room, but can also have an impact on our success, profits and mood.

Some of them even have special properties that can make your work more efficient and enjoyable. Glavred has reviewed several of these plants.

Cacti are known for their ability to absorb harmful radiation from electronic devices such as computer monitors. However, their usefulness is not limited to this. It is believed that the presence of a cactus in the workplace helps to attract financial prosperity. According to the superstition, when it blooms, it can indicate the onset of a lucky period associated with an increase in income.

Jasmine is known not only for its enchanting scent but also for its ability to bring success to entrepreneurs. It is believed that this flower prevents bankruptcy and helps to avoid inappropriate business decisions.

Fern is a plant known for its ability to increase the flow of customers and bring good luck in negotiations and transactions. It's worth remembering that ferns will only be really effective if you take good care of them.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

