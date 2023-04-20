Total solar eclipse on April 20: omens, superstitions and what not to do

On April 20, this year's first solar eclipse will take place. It will also be a hybrid solar eclipse, a rare phenomenon that happens about once every decade.

Various superstitions and beliefs are associated with solar eclipses in many cultures of the world - people have long been frightened by unusual natural phenomena. In particular, eclipses were considered harbingers of troubles and serious problems on a global scale, etc.

Prohibitions

In the days of a solar eclipse, according to folk signs, you should not focus on serious and responsible matters. You should not make new acquaintances, take risks, or go on a long trips. Drivers are not even advised to get behind the wheel.

According to folk beliefs, during solar eclipses, you should not quarrel, so that the quarrel does not turn into a long conflict.

You should not make radical decisions and agree to expensive purchases or spend money on medicine - it seems that luck will turn away and this can lead to even bigger problems.

It is even believed that during a solar eclipse, the windows should be covered - "an evil force can enter the house."

What to do during a solar eclipse:

It is considered a good omen to get wet in the rain - it portends good health and wealth.

Everything old should be thrown out of the home to make way for something new and even better than it was.

It is believed that if you make a wish during the eclipse, it will come true, especially if it concerns bad habits - for example, if you want to quit smoking or abuse alcohol, etc.

During solar eclipses, helping the poor and needy is welcome - it is believed that the more you give, the more you will receive.

