Useful life hack: why you need to put baking soda in the toilet once a week

To keep your toilet not only clean, but also sanitized, you can occasionally use household chemicals that kill germs and help whiten it, but if you have allergic reactions to various household products, you can also use "folk" methods.

Baking soda is probably the most versatile product. It not only helps to clean the toilet and plumbing to a shine, but also has disinfectant properties.

Cleaning companies recommend using baking soda and coarse salt to clean toilets. These natural products will wash, disinfect, and even get rid of the unpleasant odor that can come from the sewer.

How to clean the toilet with baking soda

Put on protective gloves, pour half a cup of baking soda directly into the toilet bowl and sprinkle it on the rim and lid. Dampen an old kitchen sponge with water and wipe the surfaces thoroughly.

Leave the baking soda out for a while to work. If you have time, leave the baking soda on overnight to ensure it works more effectively.

Then take a toilet brush and go over the stains and dirt thoroughly. Pay special attention to the toilet lid.

If you want even more effectiveness, you can then fill the toilet with a vinegar solution. To do this, pour a glass of vinegar into the toilet bowl. Let the vinegar solution "work" for a few minutes, and then scrub the toilet with a brush.

Rinse everything off with water and wipe dry.

To get rid of odor from sewer pipes, mix half a cup of baking soda and salt and pour it into the toilet. Leave it on for 2 hours and then flush.

