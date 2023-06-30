Healthy and refreshing: a recipe for kefir ice cream with probiotic properties

If you haven't tried kefir ice cream yet, we recommend that you do. It is extremely tasty and healthy because it contains probiotics.

Ingredients:

- Chicken eggs - 1 pc.

- Cream 35% - 175 ml

- Kefir - 310 ml

- Honey - 60 ml

- Vanilla sugar - 1 tsp.

Method of preparation:

1. Mix the egg with the heavy cream and cook over low to medium heat, stirring constantly until a custard is obtained. Add the honey and wait until it dissolves. Leave to cool.

2. Add kefir and vanilla sugar to taste. Cool the mixture, transfer to an ice cream maker and cook according to the instructions.

3. Then transfer to another container and place in the freezer for several hours to harden.

