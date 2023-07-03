Useful habit that will come in handy: Which hand is best for answering an incoming call

When talking on a mobile phone, people tend to hold the smartphone on the side of their head that is their "dominant" side, i.e. for right-handed people, it is the left hemisphere, and for left-handed people, it is the right hemisphere.

Which hand becomes the "working" hand is determined by the hemisphere responsible for motor and speech activity. However, when talking on the phone, a person loses the ability to use one hand.

Of course, right-handed people don't even think about it and automatically hold the phone in their left hand, putting it to their left ear. However, the only reason people hold the phone to their left ear is for ease of use for most people.

But in reality, if a right-handed person answers calls with their left hand, their "working" right hand is free, which is more convenient in everyday life. The same advice applies to left-handed people.

