Ukrainian defenders neutralized an enemy 2B9 "Vasilek" automatic mortar in the eastern sector of the frontline. Its location was spotted by aerial reconnaissance and sent the coordinates to artillery.

The video of the destruction of the enemy weapon was posted by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on its Telegram channel. "Russian 'Vasilek' mortars are not growing (machine named after cornflower) in Donetsk region: border guards and artillerymen extinguished the occupiers' nest," the SBGS commented on the footage.

It is noted that the border guards' aerial reconnaissance spotted a new Russian firing position in Donetsk region, namely a 2B9 "Vasilek" automatic mortar that was ready to fire.

"It was dangerous, but not critical. So the "heavenly eyes" of the border guards sent the Armed Forces artillery the correct coordinates and, after an 82-mm artillery shell, the enemy's mortar faded away forever. Do not crawl, worms, on someone else's land!" the Border Guard Service added.

The 2B9 "Vasilek" is an automatic mortar that belongs to the multiple rocket launcher system. Its main purpose is to provide infantry units with volley fire support in combat.

The main characteristics of the 2B9 mortar:



Caliber: 82 mm

Range: up to 4.9 km

Rate of fire: up to 18 rounds per minute

Weight: 245 kg

Length: 2.26 m

Width: 0,80 м

Height: 0,90 м.

The machine has an automatic loading system that allows for fast and efficient firing. It is equipped with a mechanism for pumping and charging mortar shells, which simplifies the work of maintenance personnel.

This artillery system is highly mobile and can be quickly moved on the battlefield. It can operate in various conditions, including difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The mortar is effectively used to destroy enemy manpower, fortifications and firing positions. Its high accuracy and rate of fire allow for an precise and wide kill zone.

Earlier, Sergeant Valeriy Markus from the 47th Brigade reported how Ukrainian defenders used a drone to track down Russian militants hiding in a dugout and neutralized them with an accurate drop.

