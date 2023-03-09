Border guards in Bakhmut struck the enemy targets with Stinger (video)

Ukrainian border guards in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, are holding back the invasion of Russian occupiers. In particular, they are using Stinger MANPADS.

Our border guards struck the occupiers' air targets using such a man-portable air defense system the day before. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine published the corresponding video.

"The target is determined! Launch! Border guards in Bakhmut are working on enemy air targets with the Stinger MANPADS," the message reads.

Video of the day

The video shows how a border guard stands in a building and strikes enemy targets from a window. The exact time and number of targets hit are not reported.

In addition, the situation in Bakhmut is currently tense, as the Russian military is trying to capture the city and is spending a large number of resources, in particular, personnel.

Recall that earlier, the Ukrainian military destroyed a group of invaders in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. For this purpose, our defenders struck the enemy with mortars.

