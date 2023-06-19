Border guards destroy occupants' hideouts in Bakhmut sector (video)

Ukrainian border guards continue to successfully eliminate enemy forces along various parts of the frontline. In the Bakhmut sector, they recently detected and destroyed the enemy's field staff.

The enemy hideout was located through aerial reconnaissance, as reported in the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

According to the statement, "During border aerial reconnaissance near Bakhmut, the occupiers' field depot was discovered. The coordinates of the dugout, where the enemy was stockpiling ammunition, were targeted with mortar fire."

It is reported that the impact resulted in the engulfment of the fortification, along with the demise of two occupants. For security purposes, the exact time and location of the shelter's destruction are not disclosed.

The video showcases aerial reconnaissance personnel locating the site of the enemy's hideout. Subsequent footage demonstrates a precise mortar strike hitting the target.

As a reminder, Ukrainian soldiers have successfully liberated 8 settlements from russian militants in the Zaporizhzhia and Berdiansk sectors of the frontline within two weeks.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, units of the Tavria Brigade in the Tavria sector have advanced 7 km into the enemy's territory. The area liberated in the south spans 113 square kilometers.

