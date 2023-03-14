Border guards eliminate Russian infantry fighting vehicle near Kupiansk using drone (video)

Ukrainian border guards are holding back an enemy attack in the Kupyansk direction. In particular, the day before, the defenders destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with personnel.

For this purpose, the border guards used a drone. This was reported on the website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Recently, in the Kupyansk direction, UAV operators of the State Border Guard Service discovered an enemy infantry fighting vehicle with a crew during aerial reconnaissance," the statement said.

It is noted that the border guards decided to add "variety" to the grey everyday life of the invaders, so they gave them "fire".

"As a result of an accurate drop of ammunition, the enemy equipment with the occupiers was destroyed," the agency added.

In the video, you can see how the operator, having detected enemy vehicles, aims to drop a shell from a drone. The grenade hits the infantry fighting vehicle.

Earlier today, Ukrainian artillerymen were shown on the web how they worked on the occupiers' dugouts near Bakhmut.

