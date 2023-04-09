An 11-year-old girl and a man died: in Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers hit a private house with a rocket at night (photo, video)

On the night of April 9, Russian occupation troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. A rocket hit a private house, killing an 11-year-old girl and her 50-year-old father. A 46-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble. The family slept peacefully in their home.

The head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA Yuriy Malashko also reported that the windows and roofs of dozens of neighboring houses were damaged during the rocket attack.

Debris clearance is underway on site. The street is disconnected from gas and electricity.

"At the moment, the street is disconnected from gas and electricity. All relevant services are working on the spot. There are two communal buses where people can warm up and drink hot drinks", - noted the secretary of the Zaporizhzhya City Council, Anatoly Kurtev.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military conducted a number of successful counter-attacks near Bakhmut and "struck" the enemy. The fighters of the 3rd separate assault brigade were engaged in the elimination of the enemy.

