Underwater robot finds 2000-year-old treasure in the Mediterranean Sea (photos and video)

The historical artifacts were found by a joint mission of archaeologists and experts from Italy and France. They discovered ancient glassware on a sunken Roman ship in the Mediterranean Sea, located at a depth of about 350 meters between the island of Capraia (Italy) and Capo Corso (Corsica-France).

According to Arkeonews, this unique wreck hides the secrets of the Late Bronze Age. The mission found more than 17 bronze bracelets and raw glass blocks of various sizes and colors, which were probably ready for the manufacture of commercial tableware.

According to archaeologists, the ship can be dated to the late 1st or early 2nd century AD. The main study of these valuable artifacts will reveal additional details about the ship itself, its route and trade contacts at that time.

It is noted that the treasures were recovered from the sunken ship with the help of the underwater robot ROV Hilarion, which filmed the entire process.

This device extracted fragile artifacts from the seabed using special claws.

He found glass bottles, plates, cups, bowls, as well as two large bronze bowls and several amphorae.

