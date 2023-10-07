Vladimir Malov, executive secretary of the local branch of the United Russia party and a city "deputy", died after his car was blown up in Nova Kakhovka. His death was confirmed by the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo.

He wrote about it in his Telegram. Saldo said that doctors did everything possible, but the injury was too severe.

"The executive secretary of the Nova Kakhovka branch of the United Russia party, Vladimir Malov, who was injured in the terrorist attack today, died in the Nova Kakhovka district hospital," said Vladimir Saldo.

According to him, the occupation authorities will allegedly do everything to provide moral and material support to the relatives of the casulty. Also, the military and law enforcement will allegedly punish the perpetrator of the crime.

He also said that in the morning of October 7, the car of the executive secretary of the local branch of United Russia, Vladimir Malov, was blown up in Nova Kakhovka. Then He was taken to the Nova Kakhovka district hospital while he was in serious condition.

On the morning of October 7, a powerful subversion occurred in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, during which the car was blown up.

