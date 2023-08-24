Trim the hydrangeas in the vase twice to extend the 'life' of the bouquet: tips from a florist

Hydrangeas can wilt quite quickly after being cut. However, there is a method that will allow the flowers to stay fresh in a vase longer.

The florist under the nickname @tint-floral shared her life hack on TikTok. According to her, you need to cut the stems twice to extend the life of hydrangeas.

"Hydrangeas are very thirsty. If you cut [the stem] at a steep angle, the flowers will be able to drink more," she said.

After cutting the stem, you should place the flowers directly in water with a slightly elevated temperature. There is less dissolved oxygen in hot water, so more water reaches the stem.

If the flowers are nearing the end of their shelf life and need new life, help may be at hand. Fill a bowl with warm water, stick the heads in it for a couple of hours, and, as a rule, the hydrangea will come to life again.

