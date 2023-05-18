Suitable for fish, meat and vegetables: a recipe for a versatile parsley and garlic dressing

This dressing will suit most dishes, giving them a spicy and fresh taste.

Ingredients:

- parsley - 100 g

- garlic - 10 large cloves

- wine vinegar and lemon juice - 3 tbsp (1.5 tbsp each)

- olive oil - 8 tbsp.

- salt - 2 tsp or to taste

The method of preparation:

1. Finely chop the parsley, add the squeezed garlic and salt. Mix well.

2. Add vinegar and lemon juice and mix again.

3. Add the oil and mix.

4. Take a clean, dry jar, put the dressing in it, close the lid and store it in the fridge.

