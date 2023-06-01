Suitable for everyone: a universal recipe for preserving any vegetables for the winter

Summer is often associated with the process of preserving vegetables, when housewives put their favorite foods from the garden in jars for storage. These can be cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, cabbage, peppers, or carrots. Today we're going to share with you a universal recipe for canning vegetables that can be used for any type of vegetable. The universal recipe for winterizing vegetables allows you to adjust the number of vegetables and jars you want to preserve.

Here are the ingredients you need:

Favorite vegetables;

Garlic;

Horseradish root;

Bay leaf;

A mixture of allspice.

For the brine:

3 liters of water;

4 tablespoons of salt;

7 tablespoons of sugar.

First, prepare the jars you plan to use for rolling the vegetables. Wash them thoroughly, let them dry, and gently sterilize each jar. The vegetables also need to be thoroughly cleaned and rinsed. Large vegetables can be cut into pieces if desired.

Fill the clean jars with the vegetables and cover them with boiling water. Cover each jar with a lid and wait for the boiling water to cool completely. Meanwhile, prepare the brine by boiling enough water in a large saucepan and adding salt and sugar. When the boiling water in the jars has cooled completely, drain it and pour the hot brine over the vegetables. Add 3 tablespoons of vinegar to each jar. Put the lids on the jars and close them with a special screwdriver.

Remember the rules of hygiene and storage of canned food to ensure its quality and safety.

Earlier, we wrote about how to properly preserve sorrel for green borscht.

