Not everything is suitable: how to wipe TV and laptop screens from dirt

Over time, your monitor and TV become soiled with dust and other types of dirt.

To maintain your vision, it is important to clean the screen surface regularly. To do this, we recommend using special cleaning products that are designed for this purpose. The best option is a special cleaning agent that should be soaked in a soft cloth.

It is important to avoid using glass cleaners, as they may contain components that are harmful to the display. You can also use microfibre cloths or soft antistatic cloths, after soaking them in water. However, it is important to wring out the cloth well to avoid moisture getting inside the device.

Remember to switch off your monitor or TV while cleaning to avoid any damage. Regular cleaning will help maintain the clarity and quality of the image on your screen.

