Soak in the solution for just 15 minutes and the dirt and grease will come off on its own: How to clean any glass lids

When cooking greasy foods, glass lids for pans and pots quickly become dirty and lose their original clarity. Sometimes ordinary detergent does not help to remove dirt on the edges of the lid, and other cleaning methods are required.

In order to easily clean dirty lids in the kitchen, you can use a simple solution for which you usually have the ingredients at home. This method is very economical and affordable. After treatment, the lids will become shiny and all dirt and grease will dissolve.

How to clean grease from a glass lid:

Take a deep enough bowl (to fit the lid) and pour 1 tablespoon of mustard powder, 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of any liquid dishwashing detergent into it. Fill the basin with a full kettle of boiling water and wait until all the ingredients have dissolved. Place the lid in the solution and leave for 15 minutes.

After that, take an old toothbrush and thoroughly clean the hard-to-reach areas of the lid, focusing especially on the areas near the rim. After completing this step, wash the lid with a regular sponge.

