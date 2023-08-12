Serve over ice: a recipe for green gazpacho with spinach

Cool and refreshing, this Spanish gazpacho soup is perfect for hot weather with a recipe from Schuba.

Ingredients:

Baby spinach - 100 g

Garlic, cloves - 2 pcs.

Cucumber - 1 pc.

Green chilli - 1/2 pc.

Parsley, bunch - 1/2 pc.

Green basil, bunch - 1/2 pc.

Mint - 20 g

Avocado - 1 pc.

Green onions - 4 pcs.

Yoghurt - 200 g

Sherry vinegar - 30 g

Olive oil - 15 ml

Pea sprouts - to taste

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Method of preparation:

Peel the chilli and cucumber from the seeds and chop. Peel the avocado.

Mash the spinach, garlic, cucumber, chilli, avocado, herbs, onion, yoghurt and vinegar with a good pinch of salt and pepper, adding water to get the consistency of a soup.

Refrigerate for 2 to 24 hours.

