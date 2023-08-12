Serve over ice: a recipe for green gazpacho with spinach
Cool and refreshing, this Spanish gazpacho soup is perfect for hot weather with a recipe from Schuba.
Ingredients:
Baby spinach - 100 g
Garlic, cloves - 2 pcs.
Cucumber - 1 pc.
Green chilli - 1/2 pc.
Parsley, bunch - 1/2 pc.
Green basil, bunch - 1/2 pc.
Mint - 20 g
Avocado - 1 pc.
Green onions - 4 pcs.
Yoghurt - 200 g
Sherry vinegar - 30 g
Olive oil - 15 ml
Pea sprouts - to taste
Salt - to taste
Ground black pepper - to taste
Read also: How to cook an unusual salad with apricots and cherry tomatoes
Method of preparation:
Peel the chilli and cucumber from the seeds and chop. Peel the avocado.
Mash the spinach, garlic, cucumber, chilli, avocado, herbs, onion, yoghurt and vinegar with a good pinch of salt and pepper, adding water to get the consistency of a soup.
Refrigerate for 2 to 24 hours.
We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for zucchini caviar for the winter.
If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!