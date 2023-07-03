Why you should plant mint and lemon balm on your plot: 5 significant benefits of these aromatic plants

Mint and lemon balm are two extremely popular aromatic plants that are loved by many gardeners. Growing them in your garden is an ideal option as they require little to no maintenance. There are several convincing reasons why it is worth growing these plants on your plot.

Easy to grow

Mint and lemon balm grow very easily on different types of soil and do not require much effort. You can even grow them in pots on the windowsill to have fresh herbs for tea. Of course, it's worth remembering that mint has a rapid spread in breadth, so it's best to limit its spread by planting it in a container or using special borders to avoid it spreading throughout the garden.

Repelling slugs

The strong scent of mint and lemon balm planted around your garden can deter slimy pests. These invertebrates prefer more attractive places than penetrating the mint or lemon balm barriers to your garden. While this is not a guarantee of a complete pest-free environment, it does have its logic.

Repelling insects

The scent of mint and lemon balm is so powerful that it not only repels slippery pests, but also other insects such as flies, mosquitoes and mosquitoes. This attractive smell also causes harmful insects to lose their bearings and not find plants to feed on. Therefore, it is wise to plant mint and lemon balm bushes throughout the garden, interacting with other aromatic plants such as dill, coriander, marigolds and many others.

Use in cooking

Mint herbs are widely used in a variety of dishes, drinks, jams and desserts, giving them a fresh flavour. The delicate leaves and blooming tops can also be used as a spectacular decoration.

Attracting pollinators

Mint and lemon balm attract attention with their beautiful aroma and are also beneficial for insect pollinators, which help to improve plant yields. In addition, both plants have medicinal properties that are useful not only in cooking, but also in medicine and cosmetology. They can help with stomach upsets, sore throats, inflammation, headaches and many other conditions. In addition, their beauty allows them to be used not only as practical plants, but also as wonderful decorative elements for your garden.

