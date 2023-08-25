Why doctors warn against cutting food on a plastic board

Cutting boards are an important part of our daily routine. They are used for cutting fruit, vegetables, meat and fish. However, some scientists are thinking about the possibility of microplastics getting into food through these boards. Based on Ukr.Media information, we will look at what it is and how to reduce its presence in our diet.

Microplastics are small plastic particles that do not exceed 5 mm in size. They can be formed during various processes: mechanical wear and tear, decomposition of plastic under the influence of sunlight and water, as well as during the washing of synthetic fabrics.

The use of plastic boards can lead to microscratches on the surface, which become a place where microplastic particles become detached. These particles end up in our food and subsequently in our bodies.

There are several ways to minimise the number of microplastics in our diet. One option is to replace plastic boards with glass, bamboo or wooden ones. These materials are less prone to microscratches and easier to clean, which reduces the risk of microplastic build-up.

Proper care of the boards is also important. They should be washed and disinfected regularly to ensure the safety of our food.

As a reminder, scientists have found micropoastic particles in human blood.

