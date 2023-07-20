Why oily sheen appears and how to get rid of it

Many people, especially in summer, face the problem of shiny skin, which can lead to discomfort and adversely affect their appearance. By understanding the causes of this phenomenon, you can find effective ways to combat oily skin.

One of the main causes of shiny skin is a hormonal imbalance when the body overproduces androgens, the male sex hormones. This can lead to increased oiliness of the face and scalp. Also, skin type can affect the appearance of oily sheen - especially for oily or combination skin types. People with this type of skin should pay special attention to choosing skincare products that will not harm their skin.

Frequent skin cleansing can lead to an increase in sebum production, as the body perceives this as a lack of protection and produces more sebum to retain moisture. Therefore, it is necessary to take the right approach to skin cleansing and skincare products.

Another cause of oily sheen can be an unhealthy diet. It's important to avoid spicy and fatty foods, as they can contribute to an increase in skin oiliness. Instead, you can add healthy foods to your diet, such as carrots and spinach, which promote healthy skin.

To get rid of oily sheen on the face, you can use primarily matte cosmetics, such as matte cream or powder. It's important to choose products with a light texture so as not to harm the skin. You should also avoid heavy foundations, which can clog pores and increase sebum production.

However, it is important to note that external products only partially solve the problem of oily sheen. It's also important to pay attention to your diet, ensure you get enough moisture, and choose skincare products that are right for your skin type. With the right care and attention to your skin, you can ensure its health and attractive appearance.

