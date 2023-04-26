Why you should have socks, alcohol, and toothpaste in your car: 10 life hacks for drivers in unforeseen situations

Experienced drivers always have a number of life hacks in their arsenal that they constantly apply to make the process of driving more convenient. Especially in bad weather conditions, these tips can help keep the car in good condition and the drivers' nerves at bay.

Apostrophe magazine shared life hacks that will help you find a way out of any situation on the road.

Socks and wipers. To prevent the wipers from freezing on the glass, you can put them on socks. However, keep in mind that socks should not come into contact with the glass; Alcohol for glass. To prevent the glass from fogging, you can treat it with alcohol. However, do not use rubbing alcohol, as the fumes of this substance are toxic and can cause poisoning. Also, keep in mind that the smell of alcohol can be misinterpreted by a traffic inspector; Shaving cream and glass fogging. Another way to get rid of fogging on the glass is to apply shaving cream to it. After the cream has been applied and wiped off, an invisible film will form on the glass without streaks; Wheel balancing. Improper wheel balancing can be caused by water freezing inside the wheel after washing or driving in puddles. You can check this yourself; Toothpaste and headlights. Toothpaste can be used to clean the car's headlights. To do this, apply a thick layer to the headlights, then rinse with water and polish them. The result will definitely surprise you; Cooling the interior. Glass fogging can be avoided by cooling the interior. After getting out of the car, you can open all the doors so that there is no difference in temperature between inside and outside, then there will be no condensation; Sock and cat litter. To get rid of excessive moisture in the cabin, use a sock filled with kitty litter. Just leave it in overnight and you'll find dry, fresh air in your car in the morning; Fuel and a piece of paper. To check the quality of the fuel at the gas station, drop a drop on a piece of paper and wait for it to dry. If ice crystals appear on the paper, it means that the fuel is of poor quality, so you should refuel at another gas station; Battery and heat. To avoid discharging the battery in winter, keep it in a warm place, such as your home. This will help you start the car easily, even in cold weather; Overloading the car. Every 45 kg of additional weight in the trunk increases fuel consumption by 2%, so throw away unnecessary items and check the weight of your car before traveling.

