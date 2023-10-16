Why you should water indoor flowerpots with tea: you will be amazed at the result

Tea is known for its medicinal and soothing properties, and it turns out that it can be beneficial not only for people but also for the plants growing on your window.

Plants get a significant amount of nutrients from tea, such as potassium, phosphorus, and nitrogen. In addition, the level of nitrogen in tea is much higher than in most fertilizers.

Tea also contains other beneficial elements such as polyphenols, theanine, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Hydrangeas, oriental lilies, indoor tomatoes, African violets, and philodendrons can be fertilized with these substances.

There are several ways to provide your plants with nutrients with this aromatic drink.

The first one is very simple: water your flowers with tea as you would with water. Another method is to bury a tea bag in a pot to enrich the soil with useful vitamins.

