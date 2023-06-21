Many people spend many hours at their laptops, and often they also have a smartphone next to them. However, experts warn that such proximity can be harmful to both devices.

Read also: How to take high-quality photos even with a bad camera on a budget smartphone

According to experts, when you are working at a laptop, a smartphone should never be placed on it.

This is because both devices emit a significant amount of heat. To avoid overheating, you need to allow them to cool down. If your smartphone touches the surface of the laptop, it will interfere with the cooling process.

Video of the day

Even when you're not using your phone, it can still heat up due to background programs that are constantly active and take up its resources.

If your smartphone and laptop overheat, it can put both devices at risk of breaking down, requiring the cost of replacing or repairing them. This will certainly lead to additional financial costs that can be avoided by giving up this bad habit.

We would like to remind you that there are certain rules when charging a smartphone from a power bank. They will help your gadget function well. Earlier, we wrote about a little trick that will help you charge your smartphone much faster and save your smartphone cable from breaking.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!