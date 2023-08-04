Why air conditioning leaks: experts name 5 reasons

Despite the annual routine diagnosis and replacement of Freon, there may be situations where the air conditioner still starts to leak. During a hot period, you will most likely want to fix this problem quickly. Here are a few tips from novyny.live on how to proceed in such a situation:

Find the source of the leak:

First, check whether water is dripping from the tube that is supposed to be discharged outside. If so, the problem may be in the drainage pipe, which should be checked and possibly cleared by yourself.

If water is dripping in the room, something may be blocking the free flow of condensation in the drainage tube. In this case, you can remove the tube by gently pouring water over it to flush the entire system.

Why ice forms:

A lack of freon can cause ice to form on the evaporator of the air conditioner's indoor unit. If the freon lines are clogged, small ice cubes or water droplets may fly from the turbine.

Ice formation can also be caused by clogged internal filters in the air conditioner that block the free flow of condensation.

It is worth paying attention to these reasons to avoid problems with the air conditioner and ensure that the system works properly. Regular care and maintenance will help to maintain its efficiency and service life.

